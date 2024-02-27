LONDON
London

    • Road reopens following late night fire in Sarnia

    Emergency services respond to a fire on Mitton Street in Sarnia on Feb. 26, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) Emergency services respond to a fire on Mitton Street in Sarnia on Feb. 26, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Mitton Street between Bright Street and Essex Street in Sarnia has reopened following a fire Monday night.

    According to Sarnia police, the road was closed in both directions for about five hours, reopening around 2 a.m.

    There is no word on how the fire started or a damage estimate.

    Police posted to social media saying further updates would be provided when they become available.

