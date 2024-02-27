Road reopens following late night fire in Sarnia
Mitton Street between Bright Street and Essex Street in Sarnia has reopened following a fire Monday night.
According to Sarnia police, the road was closed in both directions for about five hours, reopening around 2 a.m.
There is no word on how the fire started or a damage estimate.
Police posted to social media saying further updates would be provided when they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather because of 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Israel is ready to pause its war in Gaza during Ramadan if a hostage deal is reached, Biden says
Israel would be willing to pause its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants, U.S. President Joe Biden said.
'It was sickening': Victim's relative disgusted by Robert Pickton T-shirt sold by comedy group
The first time Lorelei Williams saw a T-shirt being sold by the Canadian comedy group Danger Cats, which depicts a grinning cartoon Robert Pickton and the caption “Over 50 Flavours of Hookery Smoked Bacon,” she couldn’t believe her eyes.
The 'Doomsday Glacier' is rapidly melting. Scientists now have evidence for when it started and why
The collapse of the 'Doomsday Glacier' could lead to catastrophic sea level rise, and now scientists say they've gained alarming insight into the fate of the rapidly melting glacier.
We each have an average of 100 online accounts. Here's how to make sure they aren't a nightmare for your family if you die
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
Buyer pays nearly US$4M for unopened hockey card boxes, hoping for the ones that will make it all worth it
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
Tourists have returned to North Korea for the first time since the pandemic. Here's what they saw
Many Russian tourists have found themselves locked out of tourism destinations. But North Korea — as a key Russian ally — offered a rare opportunity to travel.
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
Kitchener
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Concerns raised after video shows vehicle ignoring bus stop sign
Concerns about student safety are raised after a video shows a vehicle driving around a school bus with its stop sign out.
Windsor
-
Vollmer Complex pool reopens after deer break-in leaves behind hair and glass in the water
The pool at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle, Ont. has reopened after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend.
-
Former United Way employee accused of stealing money appears in Chatham court
The woman accused of defrauding a Chatham charity out of more than $300,000 made her first court appearance Monday.
-
'It was nasty': Six months later, Essex County residents still fixing flooded basements
More than six months after hundreds residents in the Harrow and Colchester areas of Essex County endured massive amounts of flood waters, the cleanup continues for many.
Barrie
-
One dead after vehicle flips in ditch, submerges in water
One person has died after a vehicle flipped over in a ditch and became submerged in water in Innisfil early Monday morning.
-
Family gathers at Barrie courthouse as trial looms 3 years after fatal crash
The family of John Bull attended the Barrie courthouse on Monday, three years after the longtime auto repair business owner from Severn Township was killed in a crash.
-
Big vision using tiny homes to address housing shortfall
As municipalities across Simcoe County and beyond try to address what many leaders are calling a cost of living crisis, one local town is looking to take a 'bold' step forward.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mom shares concerns after daughter's health card invalid at ER
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
-
Nipissing First Nation members protest plan to distribute Robinson Huron treaty funds
A vote in April will decide how much money from the Robinson Huron Treaty settlement will remain with the Nipissing First Nation and how much will be distributed to members.
Ottawa
-
Man treated for 'multiple gunshot wounds' following shooting in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a shooting in the area of Beauparc Private in Ottawa's east end around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Unions to mark 8th anniversary of disastrous Phoenix Pay System
Unions that represent federal public servants will be hold a news conference today to mark the eighth anniversary of the launch of the Phoenix Pay System, which has caused significant problems for federal workers and the government.
-
Double standard with police response to protests 'couldn't be further from the truth': Ottawa police chief
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs is clarifying the actions of the Ottawa Police Service's response to last week's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary protests.
Toronto
-
Toronto's new single-use and takeaway item bylaw comes into effect on Friday
Getting take-out in Toronto is about to look slightly different as the city’s new single-use and takeaway item bylaw comes into effect later this week.
-
Toronto woman says she lost $340,000 to cryptocurrency scam
A woman from Toronto who lost $340,000 in a cryptocurrency scam is speaking up to stop others from falling into the same trap.
-
Ontario euthanizes 84 raccoons and accuses rehabber of mistreating animals
Ontario has euthanized 84 raccoons and laid dozens of charges in its investigation of a wildlife rehabilitation centre it accuses of allowing animals to suffer with no real hope of recovery, the The Canadian Press has learned.
Montreal
-
Strep throat bug also causes flesh-eating disease, but why is a 'random game': Montreal doctor
An infectious disease physician says that when someone is infected with group A streptococcus bacteria, it's 'kind of a random game' what comes next.
-
LA Kings to play game in Salt Lake City free of taxpayer dollars before heading to Quebec
The LA Kings will play a 2024 preseason game free of taxpayer dollars in the bettors' favourite next city to get an NHL expansion team... and it's not Quebec City. The Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in Salt Lake City.
-
Air Transat flight attendants say yes for the third time
Sixty-three per cent of Air Transat flight attendants in Montreal and Toronto have finally accepted the mediators' recommendation to renew their collective agreement.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous leader in Nova Scotia accusing radiologists of conducting secret tests
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
-
Fatal house fire under investigation in Advocate Harbour, N.S.
Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a fatal residential fire that destroyed a home and barn in Advocate Harbour, N.S.
-
Missing woman, child last seen in Sheet Harbour area: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and child last seen in the Sheet Harbour area.
Winnipeg
-
'Terrifying': Daycares discovering needles, weapons in Central Park
Inner city daycares that don't have their own outdoor space, rely on Winnipeg’s Central Park, so children can get out and play, but there are real risks in the park.
-
Judge orders mental health assessment for Manitoba man accused of killing family
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
-
Person in unstable condition after house fire during police incident
The public was being asked to avoid part of St. Vital due to an ongoing police operation.
Calgary
-
-
New 'no stopping' signs on northwest Calgary street disrupting parking for residents
Residents on a street in the community of North Haven are raising concerns about “no stopping” signs that were recently placed near a crosswalk.
-
Step by step: Couple walking through every Calgary neighbourhood
To say Steve and Andrea Mauws have the travel bug would be an understatement. The couple moved to Calgary from Winnipeg in October 2021 and in just a few years they have already explored more of the city than some residents do in a lifetime.
Edmonton
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Alberta man stabbed mother before he was shot by police: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says a man who was shot by police earlier this month had stabbed his mother.
-
Bonding program sees soldiers face off with Oilers alumni
Luke Zwaga and about a dozen other hockey players are getting a full Oilers experience as a part of the Soldier On program, which works with active and former military members trying to overcome mental and physical injuries.
Vancouver
-
Road-rage murder acquittal upheld due to 'egregious' conduct by B.C. homicide team
B.C.'s highest court has upheld an acquittal in a case where audio of an alleged road rage murder was recorded on a cellphone – finding the way the evidence was handled was an "egregious" breach of the law by police.
-
-
Opposition pushing B.C. government for tax breaks at the pump
The Opposition hammered the provincial government Monday about affordability, pressing it to eliminate or reduce provincial fuel taxes — like other provinces, for example Manitoba — have done a measure not present in last weeks budget.