Restaurants seek more time before ditching plastics

First it was lockdowns, then inflation, and now many in the restaurant and hospitality industry are facing another challenge — how to replace single use plastics with something more environmentally friendly without having to hike prices too much.

“It’s going to double the price,” said Sammy Cardabikis, owner of Sammy’s Souvlaki. He said he supports getting rid of single use plastics but he worries the alternative will be costly for him and his customers.

“I’m going to have to raise my price and my menu, so it’s going to be hard for people, for my customers, when I tell them it’s an extra 50 cents or a dollar.”

The federal government is banning many single use plastic items the restaurant industry relies on, including stir sticks, straws, cutlery and containers.

Restaurateur Jerry Pribil owns Marienbad Restaurant in downtown London and sits on the regional board for the Ontario Restaurant, Hotel and Motel Association. He said it’s another challenge for an industry that’s already had its share.

“We feel it already now with the customers that come in. There are certain ones that used to come once a week. They can’t afford that right now. They’re coming every two weeks. Which we all understand because the costs are skyrocketing left and right,” Pribil said.

“So we just have to make sure that the products are there, the substitutes are there, and it’s affordable for the industry as well,” he added.

As of next year, companies won’t be able to manufacture single use plastic products, and after 2023 they won’t be able to sell them.

Oliver Bourbeau, vice president of Restaurants Canada said more time is needed.

“Our recommendation to the federal government at this point is maybe to extend the transition period and work closely with the suppliers to make sure that these alternative products will be available,” he said.

Plastic bags, takeout containers and straws are among the items most commonly found during shoreline and beach cleanups.