

Sean Irvine, CTV London





The Municipality of South Huron, which includes Exeter, has taken the rare step of issuing an advisory about water, but it is not about safety or quality.

This time, it’s about concerns over a door-to-door sales campaign that’s alarmed residents in the Huron County town.

South Huron officials say a person appears at the door at night asking to test tap water for chlorine levels.

After a short while, the person returns saying the homeowner needs to purchase expensive water filtration equipment.

The municipality received numerous complaints last week, and issued the advisory to warn residents about the scam.

Don Giberson, director of operations and infrastructure for the municipality, says, “We have no issues with the amount of chlorine that is in the water.”

Cindy Meikle caught one of the door-to-door sales people on her home video camera.

The encounter was brief, as her husband slammed the door on the man who knocked, but she says she was immediately worried about elderly residents nearby who she fears may be susceptible to the high-pressure tactics.

South Huron officials have contacted police in the past about these types of solicitation, which tend to move from small town to small town.

In the end, they make it clear the water is safe in Exeter and that filtration systems, should you want one, are far less expensive from a local hardware dealer.