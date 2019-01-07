Featured
Car crashes into front of south London drug store
A car crashed into the front of a Shoppers Drug Mart in south London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 6:30PM EST
No one was hurt when a car crashed into a south end drug store on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at Adelaide Street and Southdale Road after an elderly woman accidently drove through the store's front entrance.
The store had to be closed to customers to allow for clean-up.
There is no word yet on damage costs or whether charges will be laid.