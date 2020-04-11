LONDON, ONT. -- A resident of Greenwood Court Long-Term Care Home in Stratford has died from COVID-19.

The person was in their 80s and came down with symptoms on April 3.

“We were very sorry to hear of the passing of this person in the Greenwood Court community,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, medical officer of health in a news release.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and Greenwood Court staff and residents during this difficult time.”

So far, six residents have tested positive at Greenwood Court and five staff members.

There were no new confirmed cases Saturday.

There are 31 total cases in the Huron Perth region.