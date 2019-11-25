LONDON, Ont. -- London police are looking for information after a hit-and-run crash on Hamilton Road that has left a 57-year-old woman with critical injuries.

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of Hamilton Road.

Investigators say it appears a red pickup reversed from a residential driveway - hitting the pedestrian - then pulled forward, driving over the woman before fleeing eastbound toward Rectory Street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.