Police seek public help after hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition
Police block the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Hamilton Road in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 12:02PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- London police are looking for information after a hit-and-run crash on Hamilton Road that has left a 57-year-old woman with critical injuries.
Officers responded to a pedestrian struck shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of Hamilton Road.
Investigators say it appears a red pickup reversed from a residential driveway - hitting the pedestrian - then pulled forward, driving over the woman before fleeing eastbound toward Rectory Street.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.