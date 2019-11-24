Featured
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Hamilton Road hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck on Hamilton Road on Nov. 23, 2019. (Taylor Choma/CTV)
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:38AM EST
LONDON Ont. - London police are investigating after a hit and run in the city's east end Saturday night.
Police were called to the scene at Hamilton Road and Redan Street around 6:15 p.m. after a woman was struck by vehicle.
Police say the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Hamilton Road, failing to remain at the scene of the collision.
The victim, a woman in her late 50s suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
At this time there is no suspect driver or vehicle description.
As a result, London police are asking anyone with information to come forward.