LONDON Ont. - London police are investigating after a hit and run in the city's east end Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at Hamilton Road and Redan Street around 6:15 p.m. after a woman was struck by vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Hamilton Road, failing to remain at the scene of the collision.

The victim, a woman in her late 50s suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

At this time there is no suspect driver or vehicle description.

As a result, London police are asking anyone with information to come forward.