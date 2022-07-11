Reports of gunshots in east London Monday morning

London police are investigating after sounds of gunshots were heard Monday morning in the east end of the city.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street.

According to a release form police, officers attended the area and determined that a firearm had been discharged and a business was damaged. There were no reported injuries.

Two people have been taken into custody.

While access to the hotel is being limited, traffic is continuing to move along Dundas Street.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan