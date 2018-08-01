A 16-year-old boy is in custody following a dramatic take-down in downtown London Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were called about a male believed to be in possession of a gun at Citi Plaza.

He was arrested at gunpoint at the corner of Wellington and King.

No one was hurt and a replica gun was recovered.

The youth has been charged with:

  • Carry concealed weapon; and
  • Possession of imitation weapon.