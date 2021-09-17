Replica firearms call leads to charges in Mitchell, Ont.
There is no risk to public safety and a youth is charged after a call to a home on Frances Street in Mitchell, Ont., according to police.
Huron County OPP were called to the home shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday for an incident they describe as involving a “replica firearm.”
After investigating, police charged a 17-year-old West Perth resident with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief - interfere with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property, under $5,000.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Stratford, Ont. court at a later date to answer to the charges.
