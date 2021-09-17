Replica firearms call leads to charges in Mitchell, Ont.

TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?

Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.

U.S. FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection amid the highly contagious delta variant.

