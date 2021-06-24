LONDON, ONT. -- The reopening of the lift bridge in Port Stanley has been delayed again, this time for two weeks.

The bridge was supposed to reopen Friday, but a release issued Thursday afternoon says adjustments and refinements need to be made.

The focus is on the bridge’s mechanical, electrical and control systems.

Elgin County Warden Tom Marks said in a statement, “Like all Port Stanley residents, I am eager to see the Lift Bridge reopen to the public; however, ensuring the structure is in a safe condition before reopening is of utmost importance to County Council, even if it does take a little bit longer.”

This is the second reopening delay for the bridge. It was initially announced the bridge would be back in action on May 31.

Work on the King George VI Lift Bridge began in late April 2020.

No exact date for the reopening has been provided.