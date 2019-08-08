

Norfolk County OPP are reminding anyone who stores large quantities of fuel to ensure the tanks are secure after a large fuel theft in Windham, Ont.

Police say about 5,000 litres of diesel, coloured gas and non-coloured gas were stolen from a Windham Road 9 address on Tuesday, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The theft is valued at $10,000. Police say the storage tanks on the property were unlocked.

They are asking businesses and farms with large fuel tanks to secure them with heavy duty locks, as well as lights and security cameras if they are unsupervised for long periods of time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.