Red light district feared if strip club and massage parlour move to same block of Dundas Place
“It’s not what downtown needs, it’s not what the main street needs!” worries Marvin Post, owner of Attic Books.
Post is among a long list of business owners upset that separate applications have been made to London City Hall requesting that a strip club business license and an adult massage parlour license be relocated to Dundas Place between Clarence Street and Wellington Road.
The block is already home to Solid Gold live adult entertainment club.
“This is not about moral indignation,” explains gallery owner Jonathon Bancroft-Snell. “This is about the reality the [the city] just spent $22 million dollars creating a family friendly environment on Dundas Place.”
The flex street was designed and rebuilt to be a vibrant entertainment and business district in the core.
An application by an unrelated company seeks to move a body rub license to a vacant building a few doors west at 232 Dundas Street.
“Putting these front and centre on a block across from the public library is just not a good location,” says Counc. John Fyfe Millar, who represents the downtown and surrounding neighbourhoods.
City hall has a limit on the number of adult live entertainment licenses and adult body rub licenses permitted in London.
Relocating a business holding one of these licenses requires a public meeting at city hall and approval by council.
Fyfe-Millar believes the relocations would violate one of the pillars in city council’s 2019 - 2023 Strategic Plan.
“We have a very important pillar and that’s a ‘safe community for women and girls,’” he tells CTV News London. “Neither of these businesses promote that. They may tell you they do, but we know full well what they are and what they do.”
In a statement, Lavish makes clear that it is not linked to the massage parlour license, explaining that city hall put their address on the wrong public notice.
“Lavish denies that the two licenses are connected. We feel this is being done intentionally by the City of London. The application is being unfairly linked to the proposed massage parlour which can be documented by an error by city staff,” the statement reads.
In its own statement city hall admits an “error was found in the title of the July 27th Notice of Public Meeting which incorrectly stated the application was for an Adult Entertainment Body-rub Parlour, rather than an Adult Live Entertainment Parlour.”
A corrected notice of public meeting was sent out Aug. 3.
The operator of Lavish adds that, “Neighbouring businesses should understand the LGBTQ2+ community deserves the same entertainment options as everyone else.”
It’s an argument Bancroft-Snell flatly rejects saying, “This is not about LGBTQIA, this is about putting an inappropriate business in a block where they should not be.”
A public meeting will be held at city hall in front of the Community and Protective Services Committee on Aug. 23.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns
Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.
B.C. cop who showed sexual selfie to domestic violence victim reinstated
A B.C. Mountie who was fired after showing a domestic violence victim what he described as a barely clothed "d*** pic" was rehired last year after arguing the RCMP's conduct board treated him unfairly.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
Kitchener
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who “fell short” of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”
-
Woodstock roads reopen after major investigation involving the bomb squad
There was a major police presence in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon for a weapons investigation involving the bomb squad and canine units.
Windsor
-
Fatal motorcycle collision closes section of E.C. Row
Windsor police say a motorcyclist has died following a collision on the E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue.
-
Treat mental health as a pandemic: Windsor city councillor issues call in wake of fatal police shooting
It's long overdue for upper levels of government to start handling mental health with the same level of action as they did with COVID-19, according to a Windsor city councillor in the wake of police fatally shooting a 70-year-old man who had allegedly been threatening people with a machete.
-
Can Windsor-Essex build 30,000 homes over the next decade?
A new report from the Smart Prosperity Institute lays out the need for 30,400 homes in Windsor-Essex by 2031.
Barrie
-
Newmarket, Ont. man accused in young mother's death remains on the run
Alexander Jolly, accused of shooting a young mother in Newmarket, is still on the run three weeks after her death as the woman's former partner urges the public to help track the man responsible down.
-
Police investigate suspicious package found at Simcoe County hospital
Police were called to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care Wednesday afternoon to inspect a questionable package found by a staff member at the Church Street facility.
-
Wanted man known to frequent Midland area
Provincial police ask the public to keep an eye out for a Rama First Nation man known to frequent the Midland area.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
Cambrian College offers new chemical engineering technician program
Next month, Cambrian College in Sudbury will be offering a chemical engineering technician program with hopes of helping meet the demand for skilled workers in the field.
-
Lock tours return to Sault Ste. Marie
There's a new presence on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. The "Miss Marie" is now offering tours of the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
'We don’t have options here': Ottawa family seeks out-of-country cancer treatment for daughter
An Ottawa family is facing a daunting challenge in their search for a treatment for their nine-year-old daughter with cancer.
-
Woman, 28, killed in chain-reaction crash east of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the four-vehicle collision at County Road 17 and County Road 9 in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
'Novelty' screwdriver that looks like replica handgun raising concerns
Concerns are being raised about the sale of a screwdriver that looks like a replica handgun available at a popular auto retailer across Canada.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Montreal
-
New census data showing French 'in danger' spurs debate ahead of Quebec election
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
'Captain of their own ship': debate over MAID deepens as numbers climb
Despite a growing number of people who are opting for a doctor's help in ending their own lives, the practice remains controversial, and very much up for debate.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Winnipeg
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
Retired priest charged in residential school investigation pleads not guilty
A 92-year-old retired priest charged in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse at a residential school in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty.
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
Calgary
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision
A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.
-
'An uncomfortable journey': Jeromy Farkas nears end of 4,200-kilometre trek
Jeromy Farkas has been hiking across the United States for more than 158 days, 16 hours and a handful of minutes, and he has the finish line in sight.
Edmonton
-
'We need funding': Alberta's lone volunteer underwater search team asks for support to bring closure to families
The volunteer underwater search team that responds to drownings all across Alberta is concerned it won't be able to survive without funding from the provincial government.
-
Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun
James Sun is a Toronto artist who uses coloured sand to create layered works of art. When he heard that Stelter had died, he said he wanted to create a piece commemorating the energy the six-year-old superfan put out into the world.
-
St. Albert man charged with sexual assault on child under 12
A St. Albert man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child, and police believe there may be other victims.
Vancouver
-
Gangster's execution outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant was carefully planned: court documents
The man who killed Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant last year planned the killing for weeks, setting up in an Airbnb to 'track down' the victim 'for the purpose of killing him,' court documents say.
-
Children's flu and pain medications in short supply across B.C.
An unprecedented cold and flu season coupled with supply chain issues is leading to a shortage of liquid Advil and Tylenol for kids across British Columbia.
-
Driver hit a school bus, fled from police, ran off into the forest: Kelowna RCMP
Mounties are looking for a suspect after a strange series of events in Kelowna this week.