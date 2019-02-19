

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





Early results show that London drivers appear to be changing their habits for the better when it comes to signalized intersections.

That’s the finding of a city staff report that looked at the first year results for the five-year red light camera program.

There are 10 intersections in total in London with red light cameras, but they were commissioned at different times throughout 2017 and 2018, so while the results don’t paint a full picture they do identify some trends.

The highest number of infractions occurred at Adelaide Street and Queens Avenue, which racked up a total of 1,366 red-light runners between July 2017 and the end of Nov. 2018.

The intersection of Queens Avenue and Talbot Street, commissioned in June of 2018, had the highest average per day at 3.5.

The good news, according to the report is a general downward trend in right-angle, or T-bone collisions usually associated with vehicles running a red light.

At red light camera locations, the overall monthly average injury rate has been reduced by 48 per cent (for all collision types) since the installation of the cameras.

This is only the first year of data collected for a planned five-year program.

In terms of cost, so far the revenue from infraction payments has exceeded the cost of the program for both 2017 and 2018, netting more than $500,000 for the city over that period.

The report goes to city council’s Civic Works Committee on Wednesday.