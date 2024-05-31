Record turnout for 20th annual KidsDay
A new record of 60 locations across London, Ont. participated in Investing in Children’s 20th annual KidsDay festivities on Friday.
The event offers free or low cost activities for families on the last PD day for students in both the public and Catholic school boards.
The activities ranged from carnival games to martial arts classes and more across the different locations.
