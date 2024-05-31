LONDON
London

    • Record turnout for 20th annual KidsDay

    Share

    A new record of 60 locations across London, Ont. participated in Investing in Children’s 20th annual KidsDay festivities on Friday.

    The event offers free or low cost activities for families on the last PD day for students in both the public and Catholic school boards.

    The activities ranged from carnival games to martial arts classes and more across the different locations.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News