LONDON, Ont. -- A snow squall warning has been issued for London, including all of Middlesex County as a fresh intrusion of arctic air envelops the Great Lakes.

Daytime highs this time of year should be close to 8C, but Tuesday’s forecast high is -5C.

Snow squall warnings are also in effect for eastern Lambton County, and Huron and Perth counties.

Snowfall amounts will vary under squalls, in London we could pick up five to 15 centimetres of snowfall.

Our in-house forecast model is indicating six to eight centimetres of additional snowfall in the city.

Northwest winds off Lake Huron are generating bands of heavy snow which will continue in the area Tuesday night.

Arctic high pressure will build overnight and will shut down snow squalls Wednesday afternoon as winds shift southwest.

Temperatures will plummet Tuesday night, and records will fall in parts of Southern Ontario.

The record in London is -9.5C set back in 1977. The forecast low in London tonight is -13C with a wind chill of -20C.

Cold air remains locked into through Saturday, with a milder temperatures returning on Sunday.

More snow and record-breaking cold on tap tonight, @JulieCTV has details: pic.twitter.com/Ff0Zg9Uu5D — CTV London (@CTVLondon) November 12, 2019

Buses run in London, cancelled elsewhere

Sorry kids, but buses were running as usual in London and surrounding areas on Tuesday while many other areas in the province saw cancellations.

Much of the province saw its first significant snow of the season but for London this was round two.

Bus cancellations are in place in many areas from Windsor to Toronto, however the London region has been mostly spared.

Buses are running in London, Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin and Huron-Perth.

However school buses were cancelled in all eight zones for Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky