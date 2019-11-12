LAMBTON COUNTY, Ont. -- After an early winter storm system on weekend - that most prototypical Southern Ontario weather phenomenon appeared - the lake effect squall.

Lambton County took the brunt of the lake-effect blast Tuesday morning with whiteout conditions hitting roads and highways.

Plows and sanders were doing their best to keep the Highway 402 clear, but the snow just kept coming.

The squall spanned from just west of Strathroy to Sarnia, starting around 6 a.m.

By around 1 p.m. the winds had shifted and the sun came out, but evidence of the wintery blast remained with a number of vehicles in the ditch.

Mandhir Bath is a heavy tow truck operator with GNN towing. He and some other tow operators teamed up to pull a big rig out of the ditch.

He was kept busy, starting before four in the morning, "All night it's busy. So I rest for maybe two hours, and then I go to the 401.”

Lerryn DeJong was making the commute from Sarnia to Petrolia around 7 a.m. and had to shut it down at the service centre on Oil Heritage Road.

"The visibility was poor on the highway, lots of trucks in the ditch and so forth. I could not see at all. So I just ended up parking the car here and staying for a little bit until it cleared up."

OPP reported no serious injuries as a result of collisions on the 402 on Tuesday morning.