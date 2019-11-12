LONDON, Ont. -- Snow cannons and guns are running full tilt at London’s Boler Mountain.

The year-round, non-profit resort’s bread and butter is its ski and snowboard runs.

Since Monday morning snow making equipment has been running non-stop as operators look to take advantage of the cold weather.

Will it mean an early opening? Well, perhaps.

Management team member, Greg Strauss, says the organization doesn’t want to make promises, given a planned warm-up into next week.

But then again, given the head start the recent cold has provided, he does go out on a limb to say, “You know what, maybe we will be looking at the end of November this year.”

If that happens, Strauss says it will be the first time in over five years.

With Boler located in London’s southwest end, people have started to notice the ski runs appear ready to go, especially since snow making also took place last Thursday and Friday nights.

“On Friday midday, we actually had four people walk in with their gear on ready to buy lift tickets,” Strauss says.

But despite appearances, Boler still has plenty of snow to make. The preferred base is two feet. To get there requires 150 hour of making snow.

It’s been a good calendar year for Boler. The summer activities of Mountain Biking and Tree Top Adventures just closed. They opened right after an extended 2018-19 ski season that concluded in April.