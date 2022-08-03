Rainfall warning in effect for London region, severe thunderstorm watch lifted

Wednesday’s hot and sticky weather shaped up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada issued multiple tornado warnings and watches, and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the region.

According to Environment Canada, all tornado watches and warnings, and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been lifted for the region.

Environment Canada has however issued rainfall warnings for multiple counties as a line of thunderstorms makes its way across southern Ontario and dumps heavy amounts of rain.

The following regions are included in the rainfall warning:

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Sarnia-Lambton

In London-Middlesex for example, "Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm have fallen today over some areas. Additional showers and thunderstorms have the potential to result in total rainfall amounts near 50 mm by midnight" and "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," according to Environment Canada.

Special weather statement issued by Environment Canada

Meanwhile, a special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for much of southern Ontario due to high heat and humidity.

“Exceptionally hot and humid” conditions are expected with daytime highs reaching the high 30s and humidex values in the mid-40s.

Overnight low temperatures tonight of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius will provide minimal relief from the heat.

Regions included in the statement are Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford.

The forecast has also prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to issue its fifth heat alert of the year.

London's forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 20.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.