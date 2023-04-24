Rain or snow expected in London region on Monday

Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday.

Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 15 C for this time of year.

Sunshine mid-week will warm things up a little bit before more rain expected on the weekend.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers near noon. High 8.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low zero.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 10.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Thursday: Sunny. High 15.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.