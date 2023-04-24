Rain or snow expected in London region on Monday
Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday.
Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 15 C for this time of year.
Sunshine mid-week will warm things up a little bit before more rain expected on the weekend.
Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers near noon. High 8.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low zero.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 10.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.
Thursday: Sunny. High 15.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
Oilsands emissions could be underestimated by current measuring methods, study says
New federal research suggests greenhouse gas emissions from the Alberta oilsands may be significantly underestimated, adding to a growing pile of studies that say our understanding of what is going into the atmosphere is incomplete.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya
Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Mexico president tests positive for coronavirus for 3rd time
Mexico's president suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula Sunday after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus, having previously suffered two bouts of COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Erin, Ont. community raises funds for local man’s experimental cancer treatment
The town of Erin, Ont is rallying around one of their own.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Youth charged for allegedly trying to steal vehicle in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a girl after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Mixed precipitation expected Monday
Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday. Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 16 C for this time of year.
-
41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon brings in over $124k
The 41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor, Ont. ran Sunday afternoon, raising $124,222
-
Windsor police involved in Amherstburg investigation
Windsor police began an “active investigation” Saturday evening in Amherstburg.
Barrie
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
-
Pilot escapes plane crash in Collingwood, Ont. with minor injuries
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in a field off Poplar Sideroad, where the plane landed on its roof.
-
Ukrainians in Barrie give back through community cleanup
Dozens of Ukrainians banded together on Sunday to pick up trash throughout city parks as part of earth day events across Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Grieving eastern Ontario family urges drivers to slow down on Hwy. 7.
A grieving family is urging drivers to slow down and focus on the road after a family member was killed in a crash just metres from their home in eastern Ontario.
-
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
Toronto
-
No fines issued by hospitals under Ontario's new long-term care law: province, OHA
No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a new law that can require patients to pay a daily $400 penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing, the province and its hospitals say.
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
-
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating suspected vehicle arson
Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson involving a vehicle in the city's east end early Monday morning. Police say they got the call at around 1:15 a.m. from Rosemont Blvd, near Langelier. A civilian reported a parked car on fire, and officers say a suspect was seen nearby.
-
Montreal must take steps to decriminalize certain drugs: advocates
Advocates pushing for Montreal to decriminalize certain drugs say the city has shown it's open to the idea but isn't taking steps to get it done.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police looking for 83-year-old man missing since Sunday
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Erick-Antoine Geurrier, 83, who has been missing since Sunday at around 1 p.m. He was last seen at his home in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Police say he mainly travels on foot, by bus, and by metro.
Atlantic
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Winnipeg
-
City announces street closures for next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party
The City of Winnipeg has announced Monday's downtown street closures for the second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party as the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
-
RCMP warns community of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Street sweeping, spring cleaning to begin Monday for City of Winnipeg
Spring cleaning for the City of Winnipeg starts on Monday, a massive undertaking prompting an annual reminder to move your car for street cleaning.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
-
YYC's toy plane carousel searching for a new local home
A massive tin toy plane display that has spent more than 20 years spinning around Calgary's airport is in need of a new home.
-
Southcentre Mall pop-up store Manitobah celebrates Ribbon Skirt Month
A pop-up store in Southcentre Mall hosted a showcase Sunday to celebrate Ribbon Skirt Month.
Edmonton
-
Zach Hyman scores OT winner for Oilers in 5-4 win over Kings to even up series
Zach Hyman scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to even their first-round playoff series at two wins apiece.
-
Blatchford business broken into, public fire pit damaged in same night
A Blatchford business owner says a break-in and fire this weekend are "heartbreaking" hits to the fledgling community.
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
-
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.
-
Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant
Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.