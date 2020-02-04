'Quick thinking' officer saves man's life
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 7:02AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- A provincial police officer is being celebrated for their quick thinking after saving a man’s life with naloxone.
Sunday morning police in Norfolk County received a call regarding a 36-year-old man in medical distress.
Once on scene officers figured out that the man was suffering an overdose.
An officer immediately gave the man Naloxone and he began to breathe again.
He was then taken to hospital for further treatment.