MONTREAL -- The federal government is resisting calls to intervene in a railway strike despite the spectre of a propane shortage in Quebec and Ontario and rising pressure from premiers and CEOs across the country to reconvene Parliament ahead of schedule and legislate the 3,200 Canadian National Railway Co. employees back to work.

"We realize how important this is to the economy of our country, to have a railway system that functions," Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters after the new government's first cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Thursday. "We want this strike to end as soon as possible."

Bargaining was continuing around the clock under the watch of federal mediators, "but there's been no significant progress on the key health and safety issues that we've raised," said Christopher Monette, a spokesman for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

The strike at CN Rail has left Quebec with fewer than five days before it runs out of propane, said Premier Francois Legault, who warned of an "emergency" that could wreak havoc at hospitals, nursing homes and farms.

The premier expressed hope for a settlement between the railway and the union, but called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the opposition parties to pass back-to-work legislation if necessary ahead of Parliament's scheduled return on Dec. 5.

Conductors, trainpersons and yard workers took to the picket lines early Tuesday morning, halting freight trains across the country.

The railway workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, have said they're concerned about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions.