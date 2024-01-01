LONDON
London

    • Puppies in 'poor living conditions' rescued by Sarnia police

    Sarnia police rescued five puppies in poor living conditions on Dec. 29, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X) Sarnia police rescued five puppies in poor living conditions on Dec. 29, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X)

    While attending a residence on an unrelated incident, Sarnia police located five small puppies outside in “poor living conditions.”

    Police said the dogs were located in a makeshift enclosure with no gate, no proper shelter, with ground covered in mud and dog excrement.

    Police also said all five puppies were whimpering and shaking due to the cold, holding up their paws off of the ground due to being left unattended in the cold.

    There was no sign of food or water in the enclosure, according to police.

    The responding officers observed that these animals were in distress and required immediate action to prevent serious injury and to preserve life.

    Under Section 60 of the PAWS Act, police exercised the power of an animal welfare inspector to take possession of an animal until an appointed animal welfare inspector could follow up with police.

    As a result, the five puppies and their mother were transported to the Sarnia & District Humane Society to be cared for.

    Police said the investigation into potential charges is continuing.

    Sarnia police rescued five puppies in poor living conditions on Dec. 29, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    • Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom

      With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News