Public help sought to ID hit-and-run suspect

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police are asking for public assistance after releasing images of a vehicle sought in connection with a hit-and-run collision.

A female pedestrian walking on the sidewalk was struck around 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the area of Dundas and Edmonton streets.

Police say a grey Ford Escape was exiting a gas station when the she was struck and the driver fled.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The driver is described as:

Caucasian female

thin build

20-25 years of age

long, straight brown hair pulled back in a ponytail

wearing black leggings, and a light-coloured sweatshirt over a black shirt

She was operating a grey Ford Escape with an Ontario licence plate with the first letter ‘C.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.