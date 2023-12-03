Public asked to avoid section of Oxford Street East due to high-rise fire

London fire crews are asking the public to avoid a section of Oxford Street East after a parking garage fire spread through the lower levels of a high-rise building on Sunday afternoon.

According to the London Fire Department, the fire began at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday at a high-rise building located at 205 Oxford St. E., near Richmond Street, in London.

The fire reportedly originated in an attached parking garage, where it then spread to the lower floors.

Occupants of the affected units managed to safely evacuate.

A number of ground-level businesses took in some water during the response. There is no damage estimate at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a social media post from London fire, members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story

— With files from CTV News London’s Bryan Bicknell