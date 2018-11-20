

New schools, school additions, renovations and new child care centres are on hold across the region as the Ontario government reviews 'education priorities.'

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says numerous capital projects, all at different stages of progress, have been delayed by the Ministry of Education's review.

In a statement, Laura Elliott, director of education for TVDSB, says, "The provincial government has said that it is conducting a thorough review of public education funding in Ontario...In the meantime, parents and staff need to know that the original timetable for completion of these projects will be delayed."

Among the projects being put on pause are:

a new school in Southeast London

school additions and renovations at Masonville Public School, Kettle Creek Public School and Tweedsmuir Public School

new child care and EarlyON child and family centres in London, Belmont, St. Thomas, Rodney, Dorchester, Woodstock and Ingersoll

There is no indication when the province's reviews will be completed, or when the work may proceed.

In addition, the TVDSB says it has been unable to apply for new construction needs since 2017 due to the provincial review of education priorities and funding.

As a result, proposed new schools for St. Thomas and Belmont will not open in September 2020 as the board had hoped.

The board also says child care centres and EarlyON Child and Family Centres at Aldborough Public School, River Heights Public School, Algonquin Public School and Harrisfield Public School will not open as anticipated in September 2019.

These delays are having a domino effect on school closures planned for June 2020.

New Sarum Public School, South Dorchester Public School, Springfield Public School and Westminster Central Public School will now remain open until the schools in St. Thomas and Belmont can be approved and built.

More details are available at: www.tvdsb.ca/planning