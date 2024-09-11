Provincial coroner investigating the death of Perth County man that passed away following police interaction
The death of a Perth county man following an interaction with OPP on April 14, 2018, is at the centre of a coroner’s inquest.
Regional Supervising Coroner Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke announced on Wednesday that the inquest into the death of Richard Racz will begin on September 16.
The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding his death at the age of 61, and recommend further actions to prevent deaths of a similar nature in the future.
The inquest is expected to last eight days, and the jury will hear from approximately eight witnesses.
A previous investigation by the SIU into a death involving officers interaction with a 61-year-old man in Perth County on the same day, indicated that shortly before 5:00 p.m. that day, the man’s wife and daughter placed a 911 call indicating that he had several firearms, and that they feared for their safety.
The woman and her daughter fled the scene, and officers arrived on the scene within minutes. The man attempted to get officers to shoot him, and negotiators attempted to get the man to surrender his weapons.
Although officers attempted to engage anti-riot equipment to safely apprehend the man, the incident ended when the man took his own life.
The SIU’s investigation concluded in 2019 that the officers were not at fault.
The coroner’s act dictates that an inquest into Racz’ death is mandatory, as he died following an interaction with OPP officers.
In the inquest, which will begin Monday, Dr. John Carlisle will be the presiding officer and Indira Stewart will be inquest counsel.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup that revealed plenty about their plans for America's future, if elected. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies work to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg
The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.
Dollarama sales peak in second quarter: A sign more Canadians are shopping at discount stores to make ends meet
Montreal-based discount retailer, Dollarama, reported a growth in profit and sales in the second quarter, signalling more Canadians are looking for a deal as the cost of living remains high.
Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get into it with Poilievre in Parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get back to Ottawa to get into it with Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons, as he makes the case to his own party to put up a united front against the Conservatives.
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
Trump suggests he won't debate Harris again, attacks ABC over moderators' fact-checking
The morning after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s first presidential debate, it is far from clear if Trump will agree to a rematch.
'I'm not going to listen to you': Singh rejects Poilievre's push for early election, sets sights on progressive policy
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will focus on advancing progressive policies, amid renewed pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to help him bring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government down when Parliament resumes next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.