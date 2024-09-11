Provincial coroner investigating the death of Perth County man that passed away following police interaction

The death of a Perth county man following an interaction with OPP on April 14, 2018, is at the centre of a coroner’s inquest.

Regional Supervising Coroner Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke announced on Wednesday that the inquest into the death of Richard Racz will begin on September 16.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding his death at the age of 61, and recommend further actions to prevent deaths of a similar nature in the future.

The inquest is expected to last eight days, and the jury will hear from approximately eight witnesses.

A previous investigation by the SIU into a death involving officers interaction with a 61-year-old man in Perth County on the same day, indicated that shortly before 5:00 p.m. that day, the man’s wife and daughter placed a 911 call indicating that he had several firearms, and that they feared for their safety.

The woman and her daughter fled the scene, and officers arrived on the scene within minutes. The man attempted to get officers to shoot him, and negotiators attempted to get the man to surrender his weapons.

Although officers attempted to engage anti-riot equipment to safely apprehend the man, the incident ended when the man took his own life.

The SIU’s investigation concluded in 2019 that the officers were not at fault.

The coroner’s act dictates that an inquest into Racz’ death is mandatory, as he died following an interaction with OPP officers.

In the inquest, which will begin Monday, Dr. John Carlisle will be the presiding officer and Indira Stewart will be inquest counsel.