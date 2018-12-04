Featured
Protestors block entry to mail processing plant in London
Concerned citizens delay vehicles entering the Canada Post plant on Highbury Road saying they stand in solidarity with postal workers in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Sacha Long / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:07AM EST
Community activists are protesting back to work legislation for Canada Post workers Tuesday by picketing outside of the mail processing plant in London.
Wendy Goldsmith, of Londoners for Door-to-Door, believes the back-to-work legislation violates workers rights.
Protesters, who say they stand in solidarity with postal workers, began their picket around 7 a.m. at 951 Highbury Avenue just south of Oxford Street.
At times there were reports of traffic tie-ups as workers were being delayed heading into the plant.
The protestors are calling for the government to repeal the back-to-work legislation.
Wendy Goldsmith... a member of ‘Londoners for Door-to-Door’... believes the back to work legislation that was imposed by the government is a violation of workers rights... @CTVLondon #CanadaPostStrike pic.twitter.com/Pfs344yMdR— Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) December 4, 2018