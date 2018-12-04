Community activists are protesting back to work legislation for Canada Post workers Tuesday by picketing outside of the mail processing plant in London.

Wendy Goldsmith, of Londoners for Door-to-Door, believes the back-to-work legislation violates workers rights.

Protesters, who say they stand in solidarity with postal workers, began their picket around 7 a.m. at 951 Highbury Avenue just south of Oxford Street.

At times there were reports of traffic tie-ups as workers were being delayed heading into the plant.

The protestors are calling for the government to repeal the back-to-work legislation.