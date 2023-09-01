Proposed homeless hub locations won’t be subject of public input meetings before council decision

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A Canadian MP will testify to the U.S. Congress, Metro workers ratify a new contract after a month-long strike and residents are returning to find towns devastated in the path of Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver