Project keeps rural long-term care residents closer to home
On Tuesday, provincial leaders toured the recently completed two-storey addition to Terrace Lodge in Aylmer, Ont.
Minister of Long-term Care Paul Calandra explained that the three-phase redevelopment project will help rural residents of Elgin County be cared for closer to home.
“We’re bringing long-term care into smaller communities across the province of Ontario,” Calandra told attendees at the opening celebration.
The first phase started welcoming residents to 64 new beds in May.
Phase two will provide 18 upgraded beds in spring 2024, and the final phase includes the remaining 18 beds before the end of 2024.
The almost $36 million project will also include enhanced infection control, specialized memory-care beds, and an overnight suite for residents’ families.
“Small town, rural Ontario, the bedrock of this province needs to have homecare and long-term care right in their back yard,” Rob Flack, MPP Elgin-Middlesex-London told CTV News.
Resident Shirley Carroll said aging close to home offers many benefits.
“Travelling so far to London and [other] places, for us older ones, it’s just not comfortable,” Carroll explained.
Minister Calandra reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improve and expand the long-term care system that emerged from the pandemic.
“We will build 58,000 new and upgraded beds, we’ll add the 27,000 additional staff, we will meet our target of four hours of care, we will have the best long-term care homes,” he added.
Construction and renovation work at Terrace Lodge is on pace for completion by the end of 2024.
