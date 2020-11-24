LONDON, ONT. -- The Board of Health CEO selection Committee held an in camera meeting Wednesday morning.

According to the agenda posted on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website it was to consider matters regarding labour relations and identifiable individuals.

Officials would not confirm whether this was to start the process of hiring a permanent Chief Executive Officer for the Health Unit.

Back in July MLHU confirmed Dr. Chris Mackie would step away from the CEO role to focus on his duties as Medical Officer of Health, while Michael Clarke would take over as Interim CEO of the Health Unit.

Little is known at this point on how the new role is being funded. That information is likely to be debated during a future Health Board meeting.

Splitting the roles of CEO, and MOH have become common. In June, Waterloo Region Public Health hired Bruce Laukner to the lead administer role. Laukner had previously served as CEO for the Wellington