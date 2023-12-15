Price of dignity? Council to consider cost of public washroom hours that serve many homeless Londoners

A basic need for Londoners experiencing homelessness will be up for consideration during 2024-2027 Municipal Budget deliberations.

Draft budget documents include a $350,000 business case to keep public washrooms in Victoria Park and on Dundas Place open for 12 hours each day.

The funding would pay for:

security

cleaning

washroom supplies

maintenance and repairs

Existing base budgets cover operations during special events and approximately 5 hours each day.

Additional hours will be up to council.

On Friday, 34-year-old Andrew waited in a short line to enter the Victoria Park public washroom.

He told CTV News he’s been living unsheltered for about two years, “We need to go to the washroom and we need a peaceful place for a little bit [of time] to get out of society.”

A security guard outside the bandshell permits one person at a time into the washroom.

The budget business case reads, “Increased Dundas Place and Victoria Park public washroom operation may help to minimize cleanliness concerns reported on sidewalks, in parks, and on private property.”

It goes on to state, “In many cases, vulnerable populations do not have other alternatives.”

“I think it’s a great idea to have them open for the homeless,” said Michael Somerton as he walked through the park. “At least they can go in and wash their face. They can go to the bathroom with dignity. They don’t have to sneak into a corner or somewhere.”

During a break from skating, Rick Lumley said, “These people deserve something right? I hated [it] before when they were going to the bathroom in peoples’ doorways.”

Use of the bathrooms by Londoners experiencing homelessness may decline as the city opens more low-barrier service hubs as part of the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.

Both the Dundas Place and Victoria Park public washrooms serve approximately 70-100 people each day.

In February, council used funding from a reserve account to maintain the extended hours until Dec. 31, but longer-term funding must be considered during budget deliberations.

A series of public input sessions have been scheduled in January for Londoners to notify council of their budget priorities.