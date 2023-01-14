Preparing an emergency kit may help protect you
Calling 9-1-1 to respond to an emergency is most important, but have you considered preparing an emergency kit at home?
Interruption to heat, water, gas, communication, or even food sources can happen with little warning.
With this in mind, the City of London suggests plans are made to take care of yourself and members of your household for up to 72 hours.
One way to prepare is to create emergency kits for your basic needs, vehicle, and pets.
Examples of a general 72-hour emergency kit could include:
- Flashlight and batteries
- Radio
- Spare batteries
- First Aid
- Candles with matches
- Copies of identification
- Extra set of car keys
- Cash
- Clothing
- Blankets/sleeping bags
- Toiletries
- Medication
- Whistle (to attract attention)
- Cards/games
- Manual can and bottle opener
- Corded telephone
- Baby supplies
- Pet food
- Pocket knife/multi tool
- Lantern and fuel
- Reusable cutlery
When it comes to water, the City of London suggests adding at least four liters per person/day (two for drinking and two for food preparation) to your kit. A supply of water purification tablets are also something to consider.
Food should be set aside for three days per person. Canned food like soup, stew, beans, pasta, meat, as well as dry and instant food can be helpful as well.
Examples of emergency kits can include:
- A grab and go bag
- Pet emergency
- Special needs emergency
- Car emergency
- Apartment emergency
- Seniors' emergency
It is very important to check your kits at least once a year and replace any expired items. Make sure everyone in your household knows where the kit is stored, and keep it in a place that's dry and safe from damage.
Alert London will provide safety messages in the case of an emergency through text or voice messages by signing up on their website.
