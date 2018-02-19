

CTV London





Police are asking the public for help solving a hit-and-run collision in Tillsonburg.

Oxford County OPP say the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. last Friday on Lisgar Avenue near Van Norman Drive.

They say a 21-year-old woman who was pregnant was hit by a vehicle. The woman was taken to hospital. She was hurt, although she and her baby are both expected to survive.

According to police, the vehicle left the scene. Police are looking to identify its driver, as well as a bystander who asked the woman if she was OK and then left the area.

Anyone with information that might help investigators can call the OPP or contact Crime Stoppers.