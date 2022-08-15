Power mostly restored in Southwest Middlesex following car crash

Power has been mostly restored to Southwest Middlesex, Ont. Monday evening after a car crash knocked out power to thousands of people earlier in the evening.

According to a tweet issued by the Southwest Middlesex Fire Department early Monday evening, a vehicle collision on Glendon Drive near Springfield Road knocked out power to nearly 3,000 residents.

Hydro One was on scene, and power has since been restored to Glencoe and the surrounding area.

According to Hydro One however, a small area surrounding the crash site remains without power as of 8:20 p.m., affecting approximately 80 customers.

Restoration is expected around 11:00 p.m.

The cause of the crash and condition of the occupants is currently unknown.

-- With files from CTV News London's Dary Newcombe