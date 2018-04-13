

We got a taste of warmer weather but Mother Nature has decided to follow that up with a weekend of rain and freezing rain and a potential ice storm.

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for London-Middlesex as rain on Saturday is expected to change to freezing rain as colder air moves in.

Freezing rain is also expected overnight into Sunday before changing back to heavy rain as temperatures rise above 0.

There is the potential for a significant ice storm in some areas with freezing rain amounts in excess of 20mm.

Freezing rain and gusty winds may result in power outages while untreated roads may become icy. Flooding is also a possibility.

The rain isn’t expected to end until Monday.

Special Weather Statement's are in effect across Southern Ontario. Currently Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are the only areas not under threat of an ice storm but they do have a statement issued for heavy rain this weekend.