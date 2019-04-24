

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Port Elgin couple are facing charges tonight after children in their care ingested illegal “gummies”, laced with THC.

Saugeen Shores Police were called to a Port Elgin home earlier this month after some children became very sick and required medical attention.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the children had eaten THC gummies, stored in the home.

Police allege the drug laced candy was properly stored and subsequently charged adults with possession of illicit cannabis and 2 counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Despite the new Cannabis Act, edible cannabis products, like brownies and gummies cannot be manufactured and sold.

Possessing them is also still a crime. The children are currently under the care and direction of Bruce Grey Child and Family Services.