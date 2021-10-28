Poppy campaign kicks off with presentation to London mayor

London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder is presented with the first poppy of this year's local campaign at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder is presented with the first poppy of this year's local campaign at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

