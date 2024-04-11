Police services board introduces new deputy chief
The London Police Service Board has announced the newest deputy chief to join the ranks.
Treena MacSween was introduced at a news conference Thursday morning.
MacSween joins the London Police Service with over 26 years of policing experience, including with the Peel Regional Police Service and the Hamilton Police Service, in progressive leadership roles managing operational, investigative, and administrative portfolios.
“I am truly honoured to have been selected as London’s newest deputy chief and I wish to extend my gratitude to the London Police Service Board for placing their trust in me. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Truong, the London Police Service has embarked on a transformative journey. I look forward to contributing to the realization of Chief Truong’s priorities,” said MacSween.
MacSween has been honoured with numerous awards and accolades in her policing and community roles, including in 2017 by becoming Hamilton Police Service's first person of colour promoted to the rank of Inspector.
The appointment of MacSween in London also marks a historic moment for the London Police Service — she will be the first woman of colour to join the command team cadre.
Upon the appointment taking effect on April 22, she will become the highest-ranking Black female police officer in Canada.
