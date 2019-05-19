

CTV London





Weapons were seized after a man assaulted two women at a St. Thomas home, police say.

Officers on patrol came upon a disturbance at a Princess Avenue residence on Saturday night.

Police say a 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman had been threatened and assaulted with a weapon.

A 20-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and is facing uttering threats and assault with a weapon charges.

Police say the man was also on probation.

A search warrant was conducted at the residence following his arrest and the weapons used were seized, police say.