Police seize fentanyl, cocaine, and more in search of Exeter property

    A drug trafficking investigation which concluded in a search warrant has resulted in charges for two men in Exeter.

    On Thursday, November 28, a search warrant executed on Main Street saw police seize several types of illegal drugs and related property.

    Total value of the drugs seized is estimated at just shy of $4,000, along with an additional $1,400 in additional property including an imitation firearm.

    Police seized cocaine, Clonazepam, and fentanyl in the search.

    A 29-year-old and 58-year-old, both from South Huron face possession charges related to the seizure.  

