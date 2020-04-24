LONDON, ONT -- London police are looking to identify potential witnesses of a northwest London crash that left a vehicle cut in half and three people injured.

Three men were injured Monday afternoon during a high-speed collision at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road.

The crash left a trail of destruction including one vehicle being split in half.

A 24-year-old man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the driver and passenger in the second vehicle are critical but stable.

Police say they are looking for the occupants of a black Porsche SUV that was in the area at the time of the collision.

Officers believe the occupants may have first-hand accounts valuable to their investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.