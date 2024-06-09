Police seek suspect in London arson investigation

The London Police Service is looking to identify a suspect in connection with a Saturday night fire in the city.

It was around 10:40 p.m. when first responders were called to the scene in the area of Wateroak Dr. where a home was on fire.

Crews were able to douse the flames, and no one was injured.

Investigators estimate the damage caused by the fire to be roughly $30,000.

Suspect sought

Police report a lone mane walked to the address around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and left with ‘some items’ from the home’s front yard, according to a news release from LPS.

It was around 10:30 p.m. when police say the same man returned and started a fire on the front porch before leaving.

The suspect is described as:

30 to 50 years old

Medium/heavy build

Grey shoes

Dark pants

Light grey zip-up sweater with vertical black accents under the arms

Dark-coloured toque

Medical mask

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPS at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The London Police Service has released an image of a suspect in an arson investigation following a house fire on Wateroak Drive on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Courtesy London Police Service).