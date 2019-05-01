Featured
Police seek other victims after former Scout leader charged with historical sex assault
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 12:10PM EDT
A 52-year-old London man is facing sex-related charges in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in the mid-1990s.
London police say Chad Ian Tucker was arrested Sunday and is facing charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.
The charges stem from incidents involving a young boy that reportedly occurred from 1990 to 1997.
At the time, police say Tucker was a leader with Scouts Canada and a driver for a para-transit service. He was also a first aid/CPR instructor for a part of that time.
The London Police Service is concerned that there may be more victims who have not reported to police.
Anyone who may have been a victim is urged to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
Tucker was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.