

CTV London





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Nicole Coolen of London.

Coolen is described as a caucasion female, 5’9, approximately 170 lbs, blue eyes, long blonde hair and wears glasses. Her last known clothing description is unknown.

Coolen was last seen on March 3, 2018 in the Adelaide Street and Dundas Street, in the City of London.

Police are concerned for Coolen’s welfare.