LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old woman after her vehicle was found abandoned and heavily damaged.

Police say they are concerned for the safety and well-being of Terri Harnock of Blyth, Ont.

Her vehicle was found unoccupied Thursday afternoon with heavy damage in the area of Walton Road near Martin Line.

Due to the severity of the damage police say anyone inside could have sustained serious injuries.

Police believe the crash happened sometime between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Terri is described as Caucasian, 5'1" tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

A photo has not been released.

Police are continuing with their efforts to locate Terri and should you have any information that could be of assistance please contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122.