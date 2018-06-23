Featured
Police searching for Owen Sound man last seen on Tuesday
Owen Sound police are searching for Terry Schope.
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 1:37PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 23, 2018 4:18PM EDT
The Owen Sound police are looking for a man last seen at the beginning of the week.
Terry Schope, 55, was seen on Tuesday by a family member at his Owen Sound residence.
Police are concerned for his wellbeing.
Schope is Caucasian, 5-foot-8 tall and 150 pounds.
He has a thin build, blue eyes with brown-grey receding hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white t-shirt and a ball cap.
Schope has no means of transportation but is known to hitch-hike and walk long distances.
Police say he may be in the Berkley, Holland Centre area or the Walkerton area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234.