Police say suspicious package at apartment building found to be hoax device
London police on scene at 501 Wilkins St. to investigate a suspicious package on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 6:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 21, 2018 11:36AM EDT
A 48-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges after a suspicious package was discovered at 501 Wilkins St. Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the building on a different matter to speak with a male occupant.
While checking the welfare on the male, police said they located a suspicious package inside his room.
The man was arrested and three floors of the apartment complex were evacuated as a precaution for the protection of the public.
The police explosive disposal unit was used and examination determined the package to be a hoax device, constructed to resemble an explosive device, police said.
The package was dismantled in a secure location. A pellet gun and crossbow were also seized by police.
A London man is charged with:
Possession of a Weapon Contrary to an Order;
Possess any explosive substance with intent to endanger life; and
Possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.