A 48-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges after a suspicious package was discovered at 501 Wilkins St. Sunday afternoon.



Police said they were called to the building on a different matter to speak with a male occupant.

While checking the welfare on the male, police said they located a suspicious package inside his room.

The man was arrested and three floors of the apartment complex were evacuated as a precaution for the protection of the public.

The police explosive disposal unit was used and examination determined the package to be a hoax device, constructed to resemble an explosive device, police said.

The package was dismantled in a secure location. A pellet gun and crossbow were also seized by police.

A London man is charged with:

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to an Order;

Possess any explosive substance with intent to endanger life; and

Possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.



