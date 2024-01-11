Police request public’s help after vehicle set on fire in north London, Ont. neighbourhood

London police are appealing to the public for video footage and photos following an arson that took place in the city’s north end earlier this month.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 3, police responded to a 9-1-1 call after an individual reported her vehicle was on fire on Thurman Circle.

There were no reported injuries.

A canvas of the neighbourhood was completed, and police obtained video footage of two possible suspects.

Suspect #1 – wearing all dark clothing

Suspect #2 – wearing a dark jacket or hoodie, light coloured pants, and carrying what appeared to be a gas can

London police are asking anyone with additional video footage or photos that can assist in identifying the two suspects to contact police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.