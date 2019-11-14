LONDON, Ont. -- Owen Sound police are asking the public to be extra vigilant for wildlife moving around at night at this time of year after a bear was hit.

According to officials, the bear was struck by a flatbed tow truck just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of 16th Street East, just inside city limits, where there are no street lights.

Police say the truck struck a large animal crossing the roadway, and when the driver got out to see what happened, found an approximately 250 pound black bear.

Unfortunately, the bear succumbed to its injuries as a result of the collision.

The city's Works Department had bring in a midsize front-end loader to remove the bear from the roadway.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are reminding drivers to always be vigilant and the be aware of possible wildlife even inside city limits.